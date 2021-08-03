COVID-19 update of Monday, August 2, 2021

COVID-19 update of Monday, August 2, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 115 53,543
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 71 29,989
Males 44 23,551
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 days to 90 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 2,816
Hanover 1 1,541
KSA 35 14,664
Manchester 13 3,293
Portland 4 1,617
St. Ann 0 3,658
St. Catherine 6 10,329
St. Elizabeth 1 2,224
St. James 10 5,217
St. Mary 0 1,716
St. Thomas 3 2,045
Trelawny 1 1,768
 

Westmoreland

 37 2,655
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 95 13 7 115
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 48,410 2,414 2,719 53,543
NEGATIVE Today

 

 345 All negatives are included in PCR tests 976 1,321
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 289,379 158,029 447,408
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 440 13 983 1,436
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 337,789 2,414 160,748 500,951
Positivity Rate 23.8%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 3* 1,203
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 166
Deaths under investigation 0  106
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 38 47,078
 

Active Cases

 115   4,899
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 6
Number in Home Quarantine 48,827
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 210
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 46
Patients Critically Ill 35
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 3 2,754
Imported 4 1,026
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,707
Under Investigation 108 46,820
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

*DEATHS

  1. A 55-year-old male from Portland.
  2. A 59-year-old male from KSA.
  3. A 68-year-old male from KSA.

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Source: JIS news

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

