COVID-19 Update: Jamaica now has 511 Confirmed Cases

 2 new cases; 3 more recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Friday, May 15, 2020: The National Surveillance Unit in the

Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that two (2) new samples have tested

positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed

COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 511. In the meantime, three (3) more patients have

recovered and have been released from isolation, bringing the total recoveries to 121.

The two new cases are both females from Kingston and St. Andrew and St. Catherine

respectively. One case is a 20 year old employee in the workplace cluster in St Catherine,

and the other is 45 years old and a contact of a locally transmitted (not

epidemiologically-linked) case.

There are now 225 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the workplace cluster,

primarily from St Catherine and Kingston & St. Andrew. Their ages range from 17 to

53 years and consists of 169 females and 56 males.

Jamaica now has 41 imported cases; 195 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, which

includes: 25 cases are import-related, 59 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically

linked) 96 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 15 are contacts of

confirmed cases under investigation. Additionally, there are 24 local transmission cases not

epidemiologically-linked and 251 are under investigation (225 of those under investigation

are linked to the workplace cluster and 26 others.)

Some 307(60%) of all confirmed cases are females, while 204 (40%) are males. The ages

of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 511 cases confirmed with COVID-19, 121 have recovered (23.7% recovery rate),

and 9 (1.8%) persons have died. There are now 381 (75%) active cases, of which there

are no moderately or critically ill patients.

There are 420 patients in isolation and 317 persons of interest in quarantine at a

government facility. The parish health departments are actively tracing 1,405 close

contacts of confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Laboratory and the National Influenza Centre have tested

to date, a total of 7,946 samples with 7, 375 negative and 60 samples are pending