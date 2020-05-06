COVID-19 Update: Jamaica now has 473 confirmed cases

2 new positives and 7 more recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Tuesday, May 5, 2020: The National Surveillance Unit of

the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported that in the last 24 hours, 2 samples have

tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19

cases in Jamaica to 473.

The 2 new cases are males, aged 30 years and 34 years, both from Kingston and St

Andrew. One is a contact of a confirmed case from the workplace cluster in St

Catherine and the other is a contact of another confirmed case under investigation.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from the workplace cluster remains at 221.

They are primarily from the parishes of St Catherine and Kingston and St. Andrew.

Their ages range from 18 to 53 years old and includes166 females and 55 males.

Jamaica now has 35 imported cases, 170 cases are contacts of a confirmed case including

26 are import-related, 38 are related to local transmission (not epidemiologically linked)

cases, 85 contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, and 21 are

contacts of confirmed cases under investigation.

Additionally, there are eleven (11) local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked,

and 257 are under investigation (221 of those under investigation are linked to the

workplace cluster and 36 others).

Some 291(62%) of the confirmed cases are females and 182 (38%) males; while the ages

of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

One Hundred and Sixty-Three (163) samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the

National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory, bringing the total

number samples tested to date to 5,993 with 473 positives, 5,467 negatives and 53

samples are pending.

There are now 491 patients in isolation and 83 persons are in quarantine at a

Government facility. Nine persons have died, while seven (7) additional patients have

recovered and have been released from the hospital, bringing the total recovered and

released to 56.