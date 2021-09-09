Trending now
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 8, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 511 74,007
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 302 42,010
Males 209 31,994
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 months to 104 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 56 3,822
Hanover 5 2,448
Kingston & St. Andrew 130 18,644
Manchester 34 5,101
Portland 0 1,994
St. Ann 35 5,425
St. Catherine 100 13,393
St. Elizabeth 32 3,324
St. James 26 7,367
St. Mary 5 2,301
St. Thomas 64 2,950
Trelawny 4 2,720
 

Westmoreland

 20 4,518
  

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 465 30 16 511
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 64,967 5,484 3,556 74,007
NEGATIVE today 

 

 1,028 All negatives are included in PCR tests 163 1,191
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 319,239 173,018 492,257
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 1,493 30 179 1,702
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 384,206 5,484 176,576 566,266
Positivity Rate[1] 32.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 19* 1,685
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 174
Deaths under investigation 5  210
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 96 49,231
 

Active Cases

  22,615
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 1
Number in Home Quarantine 45,997
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT 

 
Number Hospitalised 

 

 740
Patients Moderately Ill 

 

 149
Patients Severely Ill 

 

 124
 

Patients Critically Ill

 52
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 6
Home 21,829
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,049
Imported 4 1,186
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,539
Under Investigation 507 65,997
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 11-September 7, 2021)

  • An 80-year-old Male from Manchester
  • An 89-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 19-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 50-year-old Male from Manchester
  • An 80-year-old Female from Manchester
  • A 53-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 77-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 70-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 56-year-old Male from Manchester
  • A 46-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • An 84-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 76-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • An 80-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 60-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 64-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 91-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 56-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 57-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 71-year-old Male from Trelawny

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

