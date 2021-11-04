COVID-19 Update for Wednesday November 3, 2021

COVID-19 Update for Wednesday November 3, 2021
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday November 3, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 133 89,349
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 71 50,812
Males 62 38,534
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 8 days to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 13 4,828
Hanover 3 2,891
Kingston & St. Andrew 32 22,087
Manchester 17 5,907
Portland 2 2,488
St. Ann 2 6,579
St. Catherine 29 16,650
St. Elizabeth 12 4,108
St. James 8 8,715
St. Mary 2 2,891
St. Thomas 10 3,834
Trelawny 0 3,306
Westmoreland 3 5,065
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 121 11 1 133
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 78,804 6,664 3,881 89,349
NEGATIVE today 

 

 590 All negatives are included in PCR tests 79 669
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 365,257 190,288 555,545
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 711 11 80 802
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 444,061 6,664 194,169 644,894
Positivity Rate[1] 18.3%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 8* 2,257
Coincidental Deaths 0 187
Deaths under investigation 1 343
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 137 58,576
Active Cases 27,894
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 41,652
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 255
Patients Moderately Ill 41
Patients Moderately Ill 25
Patients Critically Ill 15
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 1
Home 27,622
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,322
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,202
Under Investigation 0 80,460
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 13-October 27, 2021)

  • A 62-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 40-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 62-year-old Female from St. James
  • A 34-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 63-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • An 87-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 92-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 89-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com