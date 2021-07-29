COVID-19 update for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

COVID-19 update for Wednesday, July 28, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 182 52,504
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 110 29,401
Males 72 23,100
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 months to 93 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 2,784
Hanover 7 1,496
KSA 37 14,420
Manchester 12 3,181
Portland 0 1,603
St. Ann 41 3,568
St. Catherine 13 10,186
St. Elizabeth 7 2,198
St. James 33 5,105
St. Mary 7 1,697
St. Thomas 1 2,016
Trelawny 5 1,743
 

Westmoreland

 17 2,507
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 115 43 24 182
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 47,510 2,334 2,660 52,504
NEGATIVE today

 

 670 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,053 1,723
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 286,154 153,107 439,261
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 785 43 1,077 1,905
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 333,664 2,334 155,767 491,765
Positivity Rate 19.1%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 0 1,182
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 164
Deaths under investigation 0  104
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 27 46,938
 

Active Cases

 182   4,025
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 4
Number in Home Quarantine 47,521
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 142
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 29
Patients Critically Ill 24
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,735
Imported 4 1,011
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,664
Under Investigation 178 45,858
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Source: JIS news

