COVID-19 update for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|182
|52,504
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|110
|29,401
|Males
|72
|23,100
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 months to 93 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|2,784
|Hanover
|7
|1,496
|KSA
|37
|14,420
|Manchester
|12
|3,181
|Portland
|0
|1,603
|St. Ann
|41
|3,568
|St. Catherine
|13
|10,186
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|2,198
|St. James
|33
|5,105
|St. Mary
|7
|1,697
|St. Thomas
|1
|2,016
|Trelawny
|5
|1,743
Westmoreland
|17
|2,507
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|115
|43
|24
|182
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|47,510
|2,334
|2,660
|52,504
|NEGATIVE today
|670
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,053
|1,723
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|286,154
|153,107
|439,261
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|785
|43
|1,077
|1,905
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|333,664
|2,334
|155,767
|491,765
|Positivity Rate
|19.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|1,182
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|164
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|104
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered
|27
|46,938
Active Cases
|182
|4,025
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|47,521
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|142
Patients Moderately Ill
|29
|Patients Critically Ill
|24
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,735
|Imported
|4
|1,011
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,664
|Under Investigation
|178
|45,858
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Source: JIS news