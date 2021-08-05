COVID-19 update for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 200 53,839
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 110 30,149
Males 90 23,687
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 months to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 3 2,825
Hanover 0 1,542
KSA 71 14,772
Manchester 16 3,317
Portland 2 1,620
St. Ann 26 3687
St. Catherine 30 10,372
St. Elizabeth 1 2,229
St. James 20 5,251
St. Mary 2 1,720
St. Thomas 24 2,069
Trelawny 0 1,770
 

Westmoreland

 5 2,665
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 146 12 42 200
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 48,624 2,437 2,778 53,839
NEGATIVE Today

 

 722 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,016 1,738
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 290,609 159,623 450,232
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 868 12 1,058 1,938
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 339,233 2,437 162,401 504,071
Positivity Rate 18%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths *4 1,211
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 166
Deaths under investigation 0  106
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 26 47,127
 

Active Cases

 200   5,138
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 9
Number in Home Quarantine 47,013
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 216
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 54
 

Patients Critically Ill

 37
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 5 2,761
Imported 14 1,045
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,724
Under Investigation 181 47,073
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

*DEATHS

  1. A 69-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
  2. A 26-year-old male from Clarendon.
  3. A 26-year-old female from Clarendon.
  4. A 67-year-old male from Westmoreland.

 

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Source: JIS news

