COVID-19 update for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|200
|53,839
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|110
|30,149
|Males
|90
|23,687
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,825
|Hanover
|0
|1,542
|KSA
|71
|14,772
|Manchester
|16
|3,317
|Portland
|2
|1,620
|St. Ann
|26
|3687
|St. Catherine
|30
|10,372
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|2,229
|St. James
|20
|5,251
|St. Mary
|2
|1,720
|St. Thomas
|24
|2,069
|Trelawny
|0
|1,770
|
Westmoreland
|5
|2,665
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|146
|12
|42
|200
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|48,624
|2,437
|2,778
|53,839
|NEGATIVE Today
|722
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,016
|1,738
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|290,609
|159,623
|450,232
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|868
|12
|1,058
|1,938
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|339,233
|2,437
|162,401
|504,071
|Positivity Rate
|18%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|*4
|1,211
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|166
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|106
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|26
|47,127
|
Active Cases
|200
|5,138
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|9
|Number in Home Quarantine
|47,013
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|216
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|54
|
Patients Critically Ill
|37
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|5
|2,761
|Imported
|14
|1,045
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,724
|Under Investigation
|181
|47,073
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 69-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 26-year-old male from Clarendon.
- A 26-year-old female from Clarendon.
- A 67-year-old male from Westmoreland.
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Source: JIS news