COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, September 28, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 144 83,486
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 86 47,480
Males 58 36,003
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 months to 95 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 5 4,421
Hanover 0 2,723
Kingston & St. Andrew 40 20,684
Manchester 1 5,637
Portland 6 2,286
St. Ann 11 6,198
St. Catherine 39 15,218
St. Elizabeth 0 3,801
St. James 15 8,271
St. Mary 14 2,696
St. Thomas 2 3,532
Trelawny 4 3,107
Westmoreland 

 

 7 4,912
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 126 14 4 144
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 73,519 6,208 3,759 83,486
NEGATIVE today 

 

 570 All negatives are included in PCR tests 162 732
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 336,655 178,957 515,612
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 696 14 166 876
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 410,174 6,208 182,716 599,098
Positivity Rate[1] 19.7%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 1 1,860 A 76 year old male from St. Catherine
Coincidental Deaths 0 178
Deaths under investigation 5 317
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 145 52,676 

 
Active Cases  28,363 

 
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 35,608
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 594
Patients Moderately Ill 141
Patients Severely Ill 94
Patients Critically Ill 34
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 6
Home 27,751
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,066
Imported 8 1,251
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,569
Under Investigation 136 75,364
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

