COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 99 92,226 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 54 52,462 Males 45 39,761 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 4 years to 89 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES Clarendon 0 4,946 Hanover 1 3,005 Kingston & St. Andrew 24 22,749 Manchester 0 6,001 Portland 1 2,525 St. Ann 16 6,910 St. Catherine 3 17,238 St. Elizabeth 0 4,209 St. James 33 9,055 St. Mary 2 3,066 St. Thomas 0 3,966 Trelawny 1 3,369 Westmoreland 18 5,187 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 95 2 2 99 Cumulative POSITIVES 81,344 6,945 3,937 92,226 NEGATIVE today 1,326 All negatives are included in PCR tests 277 1,603 Cumulative NEGATIVES 403,314 199,695 603,009 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,421 2 279 1,702 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 484,658 6,945 203,632 695,235 Positivity Rate[1] 6.8% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 0 2,450 Coincidental Deaths 0 192 Deaths Under Investigation 1 349 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 134 64,434 Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 428 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 1 Number in Home Quarantine 19,293 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalized 96 Patients Moderately Ill 23 Patients Severely Ill 12 Patients Critically Ill 1 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION Step Down Facilities 0 State Facilities 8 Home 24,562 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,165 Imported 59 1,463 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,422 Under Investigation 40 82,940 Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news