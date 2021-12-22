COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 99 92,226
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 54 52,462
Males 45 39,761
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 4 years to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
   
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
Clarendon 0 4,946
Hanover 1 3,005
Kingston & St. Andrew 24 22,749
Manchester 0 6,001
Portland 1 2,525
St. Ann 16 6,910
St. Catherine 3 17,238
St. Elizabeth 0 4,209
St. James 33 9,055
St. Mary 2 3,066
St. Thomas 0 3,966
Trelawny 1 3,369
Westmoreland 18 5,187
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 95 2 2 99
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 81,344 6,945 3,937 92,226
NEGATIVE today 

 

 1,326 All negatives are included in PCR tests 277 1,603
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 403,314 199,695 603,009
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 1,421 2 279 1,702
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 484,658 6,945 203,632 695,235
Positivity Rate[1] 6.8%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 0 2,450
Coincidental Deaths 0 192
Deaths Under Investigation 1 349
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 134 64,434
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks  428
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 1
Number in Home Quarantine 19,293
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 96
Patients Moderately Ill 23
Patients Severely Ill 12
Patients Critically Ill 1
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 8
Home 24,562
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,165
Imported 59 1,463
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,422
Under Investigation 40 82,940
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

 

 

 

