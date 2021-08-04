COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 3, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 96 53,639
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 49 30,038
Males 47 23,598
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 years to 87 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 6 2,822
Hanover 1 1,542
KSA 37 14,701
Manchester 9 3,302
Portland 1 1,618
St. Ann 3 3,661
St. Catherine 13 10,342
St. Elizabeth 3 2,227
St. James 14 5,231
St. Mary 2 1,718
St. Thomas 0 2,045
Trelawny 2 1,770
 

Westmoreland

 5 2,660
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 68 11 17 96
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 48,478 2,425 2,736 53,639
NEGATIVE Today

 

 508 All negatives are included in PCR tests 578 1,086
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 289,887 158,607 448,494
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 576 11 595 1,182
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 338,365 2,425 161,343 502,133
Positivity Rate 13.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 4 1,207
Coincidental Deaths 0 166
Deaths under investigation 0  106
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 23 47,101
 

Active Cases

 96   4,968
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 7
Number in Home Quarantine 48,224
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 215
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 52
 

Patients Critically Ill

 34
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,754
Imported 0 1,026
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,707
Under Investigation 96 46,916
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

  1. A 66-year-old male from KSA.
  2. A 66-year-old male from KSA.
  3. A 73-year-old male from KSA.
  4. A 80-year-old male from Westmoreland.

 

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Source: JIS news

