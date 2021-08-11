COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|334
|55,790
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|204
|31, 281
|Males
|130
|24,506
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|24
|2,899
|Hanover
|9
|1,637
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|82
|15,214
|Manchester
|40
|3,533
|Portland
|2
|1,645
|St. Ann
|25
|3,846
|St. Catherine
|36
|10,647
|St. Elizabeth
|25
|2,301
|St. James
|32
|5,447
|St. Mary
|1
|1,751
|St. Thomas
|27
|2,139
|Trelawny
|9
|1,828
|
Westmoreland
|22
|2,903
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|258
|70
|6
|334
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|50,096
|2,850
|2,844
|55,790
|NEGATIVE today
|601
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|180
|781
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|294,309
|161,848
|456,157
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|859
|70
|186
|1,115
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|344,405
|2,850
|164,692
|511,947
|Positivity Rate[1]
|328/929 = 35.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|13*
|1,254
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|166
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|110
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|28
|47,333
|
Active Cases
|6,836
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|13
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,321
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|345
|Patients Moderately Ill
|69
|Patients Critically Ill
|35
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|6,421
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|2,785
|Imported
|5
|1,059
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|2,804
|Under Investigation
|327
|48,906
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS (August 4-9, 2021)
- A 74-year-old Female from Clarendon
- A 58-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 50-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 60-year-old Female from Clarendon
- A 32-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- An 83-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 52-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 58-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 55-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 88-year-old Female from Clarendon
- An 84-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 80-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 46-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Source: JIS news