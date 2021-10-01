COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 30, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|332
|84,069
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|192
|47,813
|Males
|140
|36,253
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 days to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|32
|4,474
|Hanover
|6
|2,730
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|57
|20,803
|Manchester
|19
|5,680
|Portland
|5
|2,292
|St. Ann
|44
|6,244
|St. Catherine
|91
|15,386
|St. Elizabeth
|21
|3,830
|St. James
|21
|8,305
|St. Mary
|1
|2,704
|St. Thomas
|24
|3,580
|Trelawny
|8
|3,120
|Westmoreland
|3
|4,921
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|308
|15
|9
|332
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|74,060
|6,236
|3,773
|84,069
|NEGATIVE today
|1,031
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|378
|1,409
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|338,626
|179,511
|518,137
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,339
|15
|387
|1,741
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|412,686
|6,236
|183,284
|602,206
|Positivity Rate[1]
|23.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|8*
|1,877
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|178
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|317
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|131
|
52,948
|Active Cases
|28,657
|
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|36,120
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|592
|Patients Moderately Ill
|128
|Patients Severely Ill
|85
|Patients Critically Ill
|38
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|28,050
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,075
|Imported
|3
|1,254
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,590
|Under Investigation
|329
|75,914
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH (August 31-September 29, 2021)
- An 80-year-old male from St. Catherine
- An 84-year-old female from St. Catherine
- A 68-year-old male from St. Catherine
- An 89-year-old female from Manchester
- A 70-year-old male from St. Mary
- A 71-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 55-year-old female from St. Thomas
- A 46-year-old female from Trelawny
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news