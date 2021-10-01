COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 30, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 332 84,069 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 192 47,813 Males 140 36,253 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 3 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 32 4,474 Hanover 6 2,730 Kingston & St. Andrew 57 20,803 Manchester 19 5,680 Portland 5 2,292 St. Ann 44 6,244 St. Catherine 91 15,386 St. Elizabeth 21 3,830 St. James 21 8,305 St. Mary 1 2,704 St. Thomas 24 3,580 Trelawny 8 3,120 Westmoreland 3 4,921 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 308 15 9 332 Cumulative POSITIVES 74,060 6,236 3,773 84,069 NEGATIVE today 1,031 All negatives are included in PCR tests 378 1,409 Cumulative NEGATIVES 338,626 179,511 518,137 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,339 15 387 1,741 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 412,686 6,236 183,284 602,206 Positivity Rate[1] 23.9% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 8* 1,877 Coincidental Deaths 0 178 Deaths under investigation 0 317 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 131 52,948 Active Cases 28,657 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 0 Number in Home Quarantine 36,120 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalized 592 Patients Moderately Ill 128 Patients Severely Ill 85 Patients Critically Ill 38 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION Step Down Facilities 0 State Facilities 3 Home 28,050 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,075 Imported 3 1,254 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,590 Under Investigation 329 75,914 Workplace Cluster 0 236

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH (August 31-September 29, 2021)

An 80-year-old male from St. Catherine

An 84-year-old female from St. Catherine

A 68-year-old male from St. Catherine

An 89-year-old female from Manchester

A 70-year-old male from St. Mary

A 71-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 55-year-old female from St. Thomas

A 46-year-old female from Trelawny

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news