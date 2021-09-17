COVID-19 Update for Thursday, September 16, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|601
|78,590
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|319
|44,658
|Males
|282
|33,922
|Under Investigation
|0
|10
|AGE RANGE
|0 day to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|50
|4,125
|Hanover
|24
|2,599
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|126
|19,559
|Manchester
|46
|5,413
|Portland
|3
|2,129
|St. Ann
|88
|5,830
|St. Catherine
|86
|14,163
|St. Elizabeth
|44
|3,569
|St. James
|33
|7,827
|St. Mary
|24
|2,486
|St. Thomas
|44
|3244
|Trelawny
|18
|2,,926
|Westmoreland
|15
|4,720
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|547
|53
|1
|601
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|69,039
|5,893
|3,658
|78,590
|NEGATIVE today
|999
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|69
|1,068
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|326,155
|175,191
|501,346
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,546
|53
|70
|1,669
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|395,194
|5,893
|178,849
|579,936
|Positivity Rate
|37.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|1,772
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|177
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|261
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|134
|50,495
|Active Cases
|25,793
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,433
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|708
|Patients Moderately Ill
|168
|Patients Severely Ill
|104
|Patients Critically Ill
|56
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|4
|Home
|25,065
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,061
|Imported
|0
|1,216
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,546
|Under Investigation
|601
|70,531
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (September 14-15, 2021)
- A 76-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 51-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 86 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 76 year old male from St. Mary
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news