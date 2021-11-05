COVID-19 Update for Thursday, November 4, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 117 89,466
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 69 50,881
Males 48 38,582
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 8 months to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES  
Clarendon 9 4,837
Hanover 2 2,894
Kingston & St. Andrew 18 22,105
Manchester 5 5,912
Portland 0 2,488
St. Ann 26 6,605
St. Catherine 36 16,686
St. Elizabeth 1 4,109
St. James 6 8,721
St. Mary 3 2,894
St. Thomas 5 3,839
Trelawny 5 3,311
Westmoreland 1 5,065
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 104 11 2 117
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 78,908 6,675 3,883 89,466
NEGATIVE today 

 

 886 All negatives are included in PCR tests 414 1,300
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 366,143 190,702 556,845
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 990 11 416 1,417
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 445,051 6,675 194,585 646,311
Positivity Rate[1] 11.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 15* 2,272
Coincidental Deaths 1 188
Deaths under investigation 1 336
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 146 58,722
Active Cases  27,856
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 39,088
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 243
Patients Moderately Ill 40
Patients Severely Ill 27
Patients Critically Ill 18
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
State Facilities 1
Step Down Facilities 0
Home 27,596
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,322
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,202
Under Investigation 117 80,577
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (March 25 – November 2, 2021)

  • A 64-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 57-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 71-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 37-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 68-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 82-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 55-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 76-year-old Female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 83-year-old Female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 86-year-old Female from Hanover
  • A 43-year-old Male from Hanover
  • A 65-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 59-year-old Male from St. James
  • A 62-year-old Male from St. Catherine

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

