COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 30, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|329
|93,920
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|199
|53,430
|Males
|130
|40,487
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,960
|Hanover
|12
|3,103
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|171
|23,494
|Manchester
|19
|6,039
|Portland
|2
|2,540
|St. Ann
|14
|7,043
|St. Catherine
|33
|17,354
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|4,220
|St. James
|42
|9,407
|St. Mary
|4
|3,141
|St. Thomas
|16
|3,998
|Trelawny
|2
|3,403
|Westmoreland
|9
|5,218
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|255
|37
|37
|329
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|82,781
|7,056
|4,083
|93,920
|NEGATIVE today
|788
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|571
|1,359
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|410,728
|201,934
|612,662
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,043
|37
|608
|1,688
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|493,509
|7,056
|206,017
|706,582
|Positivity Rate[1]
|27%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|2,473
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|194
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|351
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|86
|65,594
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|–
|1,401
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,230
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|107
|Patients Moderately Ill
|25
|Patients Severely Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|2
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|21
|Home
|24,769
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,172
|Imported
|20
|1,844
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,455
|Under Investigation
|309
|84,213
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- A 73-year-old male from St. Catherine
- An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
- An 86-year-old female from Clarendon
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news