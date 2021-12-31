COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 30, 2021

COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 30, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 329 93,920
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 199 53,430
Males 130 40,487
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 day to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
Clarendon 2 4,960
Hanover 12 3,103
Kingston & St. Andrew 171 23,494
Manchester 19 6,039
Portland 2 2,540
St. Ann 14 7,043
St. Catherine 33 17,354
St. Elizabeth 3 4,220
St. James 42 9,407
St. Mary 4 3,141
St. Thomas 16 3,998
Trelawny 2 3,403
Westmoreland 9 5,218
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 255 37 37 329
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 82,781 7,056 4,083 93,920
NEGATIVE today 

 

 788 All negatives are included in PCR tests 571 1,359
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 410,728 201,934 612,662
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 1,043 37 608 1,688
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 493,509 7,056 206,017 706,582
Positivity Rate[1] 27%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 3* 2,473
Coincidental Deaths 0 194
Deaths Under Investigation 0 351
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 86 65,594
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 1,401
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 5
Number in Home Quarantine 20,230
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 107
Patients Moderately Ill 25
Patients Severely Ill 14
Patients Critically Ill 2
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 21
Home 24,769
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172
Imported 20 1,844
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,455
Under Investigation 309 84,213
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

  • A 73-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • An 86-year-old female from Clarendon

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com