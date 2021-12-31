COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 30, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 329 93,920 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 199 53,430 Males 130 40,487 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 1 day to 94 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES Clarendon 2 4,960 Hanover 12 3,103 Kingston & St. Andrew 171 23,494 Manchester 19 6,039 Portland 2 2,540 St. Ann 14 7,043 St. Catherine 33 17,354 St. Elizabeth 3 4,220 St. James 42 9,407 St. Mary 4 3,141 St. Thomas 16 3,998 Trelawny 2 3,403 Westmoreland 9 5,218 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 255 37 37 329 Cumulative POSITIVES 82,781 7,056 4,083 93,920 NEGATIVE today 788 All negatives are included in PCR tests 571 1,359 Cumulative NEGATIVES 410,728 201,934 612,662 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,043 37 608 1,688 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 493,509 7,056 206,017 706,582 Positivity Rate[1] 27% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 3* 2,473 Coincidental Deaths 0 194 Deaths Under Investigation 0 351 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 86 65,594 Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks – 1,401 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 5 Number in Home Quarantine 20,230 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalized 107 Patients Moderately Ill 25 Patients Severely Ill 14 Patients Critically Ill 2 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION Step Down Facilities 0 State Facilities 21 Home 24,769 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172 Imported 20 1,844 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,455 Under Investigation 309 84,213 Workplace Cluster 0 236

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

A 73-year-old male from St. Catherine

An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew

An 86-year-old female from Clarendon

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news