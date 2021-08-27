COVID-19 Update for Thursday, August 26, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 605 64,899
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 339 36,669
Males 266 28,227
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 6 days to 100 years 1 day to 108 years
 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 13 3,287
Hanover 18 2,084
Kingston & St. Andrew 159 16,933
Manchester 34 4,356
Portland 5 1,780
St. Ann 43 4,629
St. Catherine 94 11,934
St. Elizabeth 32 2,853
St. James 59 6,405
St. Mary 25 1,998
St. Thomas 40 2,490
Trelawny 34 2,261
Westmoreland 49 3,889
 

 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 529 22 54 605
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 57,307 4,364 3,228 64,899
NEGATIVE today

 

 763 All negatives are included in PCR tests 907 1,670
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 306,917 168,806 475,723
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1292 22 961 2,275
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 364,224 4,364 172,034 540,622
Positivity Rate[1] 41.9%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 12* 1,465
Coincidental Deaths 0 172
Deaths under investigation 13  145
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 50 47,968
Active Cases  15,058
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 2
Number in Home Quarantine 46,380
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 739
Patients Moderately Ill 189
Severely Ill 92
Patients Critically Ill 61
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 10
Home 14,276
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 2 2,928
Imported 9 1,136
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 3,100
Under Investigation 593 57,499
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 14-25, 2021)

  • A 56-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 66-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 41-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 78-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 75-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 76-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 74-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 64-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 77-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 58-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 31-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 48-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

