COVID-19 Update for Thursday, August 26, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|605
|64,899
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|339
|36,669
|Males
|266
|28,227
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 days to 100 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|13
|3,287
|Hanover
|18
|2,084
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|159
|16,933
|Manchester
|34
|4,356
|Portland
|5
|1,780
|St. Ann
|43
|4,629
|St. Catherine
|94
|11,934
|St. Elizabeth
|32
|2,853
|St. James
|59
|6,405
|St. Mary
|25
|1,998
|St. Thomas
|40
|2,490
|Trelawny
|34
|2,261
|Westmoreland
|49
|3,889
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|529
|22
|54
|605
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|57,307
|4,364
|3,228
|64,899
|NEGATIVE today
|763
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|907
|1,670
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|306,917
|168,806
|475,723
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1292
|22
|961
|2,275
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|364,224
|4,364
|172,034
|540,622
|Positivity Rate[1]
|41.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|12*
|1,465
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|172
|Deaths under investigation
|13
|145
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|50
|47,968
|Active Cases
|15,058
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|46,380
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|739
|Patients Moderately Ill
|189
|Severely Ill
|92
|Patients Critically Ill
|61
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|10
|Home
|14,276
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|2
|2,928
|Imported
|9
|1,136
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|3,100
|Under Investigation
|593
|57,499
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 14-25, 2021)
- A 56-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 66-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 41-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 78-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 75-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 76-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 74-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 64-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 77-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 58-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 31-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 48-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news