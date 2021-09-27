COVID-19 Update for Sunday, September 26, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|252
|83,030
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|142
|47,225
|Males
|110
|35,799
|Under Investigation
|0
|6
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|10
|4,395
|Hanover
|6
|2,709
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|65
|20,575
|Manchester
|5
|5,625
|Portland
|1
|2,273
|St. Ann
|22
|6,176
|St. Catherine
|56
|15,111
|St. Elizabeth
|9
|3,796
|St. James
|23
|8,219
|St. Mary
|19
|2,669
|St. Thomas
|18
|3,499
|Trelawny
|9
|3,097
|Westmoreland
|9
|4,886
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|229
|20
|3
|252
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|73,097
|6,178
|3,755
|83,030
|NEGATIVE today
|958
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|139
|1,097
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|335,384
|178,467
|513,851
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,187
|20
|142
|1,349
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|408,481
|6,178
|182,222
|596,881
|Positivity Rate[1]
|20.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|7*
|1,841
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|178
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|314
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|195
|52,292
|Active Cases
|28,313
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|37,551
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|619
|Patients Moderately Ill
|150
|Patients Severely Ill
|96
|Patients Critically Ill
|46
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|27,676
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,066
|Imported
|8
|1,240
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,551
|Under Investigation
|244
|74,937
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 18- September 23, 2021)
- A 73-year-old Male from St. Mary
- An 80-year-old Female from St. Mary
- A 69-year-old Male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- An 84-year-old Female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- A 58-year-old Female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- A 27-year-old Female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- A 42-year-old Male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news