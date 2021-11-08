COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 7, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 65 89,746 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 40 51,054 Males 25 38,689 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 5 years to 92 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 4 4,851 Hanover 2 2,901 Kingston & St. Andrew 30 22,181 Manchester 2 5,924 Portland 1 2,494 St. Ann 3 6,613 St. Catherine 18 16,774 St. Elizabeth 2 4,140 St. James 0 8,736 St. Mary 1 2,902 St. Thomas 1 3,848 Trelawny 0 3,313 Westmoreland 1 5,069 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 60 2 3 65 Cumulative POSITIVES 79,158 6,698 3,890 89,746 NEGATIVE today 1,171 All negatives are included in PCR tests 110 1,281 Cumulative NEGATIVES 368,836 191,431 560,267 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,231 2 113 1,346 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 447,994 6,698 195,321 650,013 Positivity Rate[1] 5.0% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 12* 2,287 Coincidental Deaths 0 189 Deaths under investigation 0 339 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 279 59,318 Active Cases (in the last 2 weeks) 1,147 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 0 Number in Home Quarantine 39,193 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalized 224 Patients Moderately Ill 35 Patients Severely Ill 23 Patients Critically Ill 11 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION Step Down Facilities 0 State Facilities 1 Home 27,287 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129 Imported 2 1,324 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,203 Under Investigation 63 80,854 Workplace Cluster 0 236 *COVID-19 RELATED DEATH (August 4- November 6, 2021) A 72-year-old male from St. James

A 38-year-old male from St. James

A 62-year-old female from St. James

An 84-year-old male from St. Ann

An 89-year-old female from St. Ann

An 86-year-old female from St. Elizabeth

A 63-year-old female from St. Elizabeth

A 62-year-old female from St. Elizabeth

An 80-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 34-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 69-year-old female from Portland

A 47-year-old male from St. Catherine [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS