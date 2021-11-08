COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 7, 2021

COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 7, 2021
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, November 7, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 65 89,746
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 40 51,054
Males 25 38,689
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 5 years to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES  
Clarendon 4 4,851
Hanover 2 2,901
Kingston & St. Andrew 30 22,181
Manchester 2 5,924
Portland 1 2,494
St. Ann 3 6,613
St. Catherine 18 16,774
St. Elizabeth 2 4,140
St. James 0 8,736
St. Mary 1 2,902
St. Thomas 1 3,848
Trelawny 0 3,313
Westmoreland 1 5,069
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 60 2 3 65
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 79,158 6,698 3,890 89,746
NEGATIVE today 

 

 1,171 All negatives are included in PCR tests 110 1,281
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 368,836 191,431 560,267
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 1,231 2 113 1,346
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 447,994 6,698 195,321 650,013
Positivity Rate[1] 5.0%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 12* 2,287
Coincidental Deaths 0 189
Deaths under investigation 0 339
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 279 59,318
Active Cases (in the last 2 weeks)  1,147
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 39,193
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 224
Patients Moderately Ill 35
Patients Severely Ill 23
Patients Critically Ill 11
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 1
Home 27,287
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 2 1,324
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,203
Under Investigation 63 80,854
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH (August 4- November 6, 2021)

  • A 72-year-old male from St. James
  • A 38-year-old male from St. James
  • A 62-year-old female from St. James
  • An 84-year-old male from St. Ann
  • An 89-year-old female from St. Ann
  • An 86-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 63-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 62-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 80-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 34-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 69-year-old female from Portland
  • A 47-year-old male from St. Catherine

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com