COVID-19 Update for Sunday, August 22, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|879
|62,712
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|509
|35,374
|Males
|370
|27,335
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|56
|3,192
|Hanover
|52
|1,983
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|145
|16,522
|Manchester
|121
|4,210
|Portland
|2
|1,735
|St. Ann
|17
|4,448
|St. Catherine
|105
|11,610
|St. Elizabeth
|60
|2,726
|St. James
|109
|6,179
|St. Mary
|13
|1,930
|St. Thomas
|42
|2,382
|Trelawny
|48
|2,140
|
Westmoreland
|109
|3,655
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|758
|102
|19
|879
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|55,594
|3,995
|3,123
|62,712
|NEGATIVE today
|1,101
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|730
|1,831
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|304,311
|166,817
|471,128
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,859
|102
|749
|2,710
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|359,905
|3,995
|169,940
|533,840
|Positivity Rate[1]
|43.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|14*
|1,402
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|172
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|120
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|66
|47,787
|
Active Cases
|13,140
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|44,942
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|607
|Patients Moderately Ill
|125
|Patients Severely
|83
|
Patients Critically Ill
|60
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|8
|2,903
|Imported
|9
|1,116
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,040
|Under Investigation
|862
|55,417
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 20-21, 2021)
- A 57-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 68-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 67-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 68-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 71-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 75-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- An 83-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 72-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 39-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 77-year-old Male from St. Mary
- A 77-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 82-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 86-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 66-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS NEWS