COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 18, 2021

COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 18, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 81 87,667
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 38 49,879
Males 43 37,785
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 2 4,718
Hanover 5 2,842
Kingston & St. Andrew 24 21,706
Manchester 1 5,822
Portland 0 2,419
St. Ann 8 6,474
St. Catherine 21 16,214
St. Elizabeth 6 4,021
St. James 8 8,601
St. Mary 0 2,828
St. Thomas 2 3,750
Trelawny 2 3,244
Westmoreland 2 5,028
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 70 9 2 81
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 77,321 6,500 3,846 87,667
NEGATIVE today 

 

 310 All negatives are included in PCR tests 355 665
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 354,044 185,637 539,681
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 380 9 357 746
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 431,365 6,500 189,483 627,348
Positivity Rate[1] 20.3%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 6* 2,123
Coincidental Deaths 0 185
Deaths under investigation 1 320
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 190 55,827
Active Cases  29,120
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 35,836
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 361
Patients Moderately Ill 64
Patients Severely Ill 44
Patients Critically Ill 20
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 3
Home 28,658
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,112
Imported 3 1,306
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 4,046
Under Investigation 76 78,967
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (October 15-17, 2021)

  • A 59-year-old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 70-year-old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 80-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 81-year-old female from Clarendon
  • A 52-year-old male from St. Thomas

A 66-year-old female from St. Catherine

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com