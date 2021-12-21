COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 20, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|38
|92,127
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|22
|52,408
|Males
|16
|39,716
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 90 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,946
|Hanover
|1
|3,004
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|6
|22,725
|Manchester
|4
|6,001
|Portland
|1
|2,524
|St. Ann
|1
|6,894
|St. Catherine
|1
|17,235
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|4,209
|St. James
|7
|9,022
|St. Mary
|7
|3,064
|St. Thomas
|5
|3,966
|Trelawny
|1
|3,368
|Westmoreland
|0
|5,169
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|35
|2
|1
|38
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|81,249
|6,943
|3,935
|92,127
|NEGATIVE today
|773
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|60
|833
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|401,988
|199,418
|601,406
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|808
|2
|61
|871
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|483,237
|6,943
|203,353
|693,533
|Positivity Rate[1]
|4.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1*
|2,450
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|192
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|348
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|296
|64,300
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|442
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|18,847
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|97
|Patients Moderately Ill
|22
|Patients Severely Ill
|11
|Patients Critically Ill
|2
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|State Facilities
|4
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|Home
|24,598
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,165
|Imported
|5
|1,404
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,422
|Under Investigation
|33
|82,900
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- A 79-year-old male from St. Mary
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
ADVERTISEMENTS
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news