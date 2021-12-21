COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 20, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 38 92,127 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 22 52,408 Males 16 39,716 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 2 years to 90 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES Clarendon 1 4,946 Hanover 1 3,004 Kingston & St. Andrew 6 22,725 Manchester 4 6,001 Portland 1 2,524 St. Ann 1 6,894 St. Catherine 1 17,235 St. Elizabeth 3 4,209 St. James 7 9,022 St. Mary 7 3,064 St. Thomas 5 3,966 Trelawny 1 3,368 Westmoreland 0 5,169 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 35 2 1 38 Cumulative POSITIVES 81,249 6,943 3,935 92,127 NEGATIVE today 773 All negatives are included in PCR tests 60 833 Cumulative NEGATIVES 401,988 199,418 601,406 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 808 2 61 871 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 483,237 6,943 203,353 693,533 Positivity Rate[1] 4.6% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 1* 2,450 Coincidental Deaths 0 192 Deaths Under Investigation 0 348 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 296 64,300 Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 442 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 1 Number in Home Quarantine 18,847 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalized 97 Patients Moderately Ill 22 Patients Severely Ill 11 Patients Critically Ill 2 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION State Facilities 4 Step Down Facilities 0 Home 24,598 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,165 Imported 5 1,404 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,422 Under Investigation 33 82,900 Workplace Cluster 0 236 * COVID-19 RELATED DEATH A 79-year-old male from St. Mary [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

ADVERTISEMENTS

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS