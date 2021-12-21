COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 20, 2021

COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 20, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 38 92,127
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 22 52,408
Males 16 39,716
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 90 years 1 day to 108 years
   
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
Clarendon 1 4,946
Hanover 1 3,004
Kingston & St. Andrew 6 22,725
Manchester 4 6,001
Portland 1 2,524
St. Ann 1 6,894
St. Catherine 1 17,235
St. Elizabeth 3 4,209
St. James 7 9,022
St. Mary 7 3,064
St. Thomas 5 3,966
Trelawny 1 3,368
Westmoreland 0 5,169
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 35 2 1 38
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 81,249 6,943 3,935 92,127
NEGATIVE today 

 

 773 All negatives are included in PCR tests 60 833
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 401,988 199,418 601,406
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 808 2 61 871
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 483,237 6,943 203,353 693,533
Positivity Rate[1]  4.6%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 1* 2,450
Coincidental Deaths 0 192
Deaths Under Investigation 0 348
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 296 64,300
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 442
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 1
Number in Home Quarantine 18,847
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 97
Patients Moderately Ill 22
Patients Severely Ill 11
Patients Critically Ill 2
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
State Facilities 4
Step Down Facilities 0
Home 24,598
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,165
Imported 5 1,404
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,422
Under Investigation 33 82,900
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 *COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

  • A 79-year-old male from St. Mary

 

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com