COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 5, 2021

COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 5, 2021
COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 5, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 121 89,587
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 79 50,960
Males 42 38,624
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 46 days- 89 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES  
Clarendon 5 4,842
Hanover 3 2,897
Kingston & St. Andrew 30 22,135
Manchester 7 5,919
Portland 1 2,489
St. Ann 3 6,608
St. Catherine 45 16,731
St. Elizabeth 22 4,131
St. James 2 8,723
St. Mary 3 2,897
St. Thomas 0 3,839
Trelawny 0 3,311
Westmoreland 0 5,065
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 115 4 2 121
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 79,023 6,679 3,885 89,587
NEGATIVE today 

 

 544 All negatives are included in PCR tests 360 904
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 366,687 191,062 557,749
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 659 4 362 1,025
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 445,710 6,679 194,947 647,336
Positivity Rate[1] 17.9%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 2* 2,274
Coincidental Deaths 0 188
Deaths under investigation 3 339
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 179 58,901
Active Cases 27,793
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 38,972
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 246
Patients Moderately Ill 39
Patients Severely Ill 25
Patients Critically Ill 12
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 1
Home 27,431
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,322
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,202
Under Investigation 121 80,698
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 86-year-old male from St Ann
  • A 91-year-old male from Trelawny

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com