COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 5, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 121 89,587 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 79 50,960 Males 42 38,624 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 46 days- 89 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 5 4,842 Hanover 3 2,897 Kingston & St. Andrew 30 22,135 Manchester 7 5,919 Portland 1 2,489 St. Ann 3 6,608 St. Catherine 45 16,731 St. Elizabeth 22 4,131 St. James 2 8,723 St. Mary 3 2,897 St. Thomas 0 3,839 Trelawny 0 3,311 Westmoreland 0 5,065 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 115 4 2 121 Cumulative POSITIVES 79,023 6,679 3,885 89,587 NEGATIVE today 544 All negatives are included in PCR tests 360 904 Cumulative NEGATIVES 366,687 191,062 557,749 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 659 4 362 1,025 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 445,710 6,679 194,947 647,336 Positivity Rate[1] 17.9% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 2* 2,274 Coincidental Deaths 0 188 Deaths under investigation 3 339 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 179 58,901 Active Cases 27,793 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 0 Number in Home Quarantine 38,972 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalized 246 Patients Moderately Ill 39 Patients Severely Ill 25 Patients Critically Ill 12 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION Step Down Facilities 0 State Facilities 1 Home 27,431 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129 Imported 0 1,322 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,202 Under Investigation 121 80,698 Workplace Cluster 0 236 *COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS A 86-year-old male from St Ann

A 91-year-old male from Trelawny [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS