COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 5, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|121
|89,587
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|79
|50,960
|Males
|42
|38,624
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|46 days- 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|4,842
|Hanover
|3
|2,897
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|30
|22,135
|Manchester
|7
|5,919
|Portland
|1
|2,489
|St. Ann
|3
|6,608
|St. Catherine
|45
|16,731
|St. Elizabeth
|22
|4,131
|St. James
|2
|8,723
|St. Mary
|3
|2,897
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,839
|Trelawny
|0
|3,311
|Westmoreland
|0
|5,065
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|115
|4
|2
|121
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,023
|6,679
|3,885
|89,587
|NEGATIVE today
|544
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|360
|904
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|366,687
|191,062
|557,749
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|659
|4
|362
|1,025
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|445,710
|6,679
|194,947
|647,336
|Positivity Rate[1]
|17.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2*
|2,274
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|188
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|339
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|179
|58,901
|Active Cases
|27,793
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,972
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|246
|Patients Moderately Ill
|39
|Patients Severely Ill
|25
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|27,431
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|0
|1,322
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,202
|Under Investigation
|121
|80,698
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 86-year-old male from St Ann
- A 91-year-old male from Trelawny
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news