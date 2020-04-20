COVID-19 Update: 196 Confirmed Cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica. Sunday, April 19, 2020: The National Surveillance

Unit in the Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that 23 new cases of

COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jamaica, bringing the total number of cases

in the country to 196.

There are now 34 imported cases; 43 are contacts of a confirmed case; 6 are

local transmission with no epidemiological link; and 113 cases are under

investigation. Of the 113 under investigation, 95 cases are associated with a

workplace cluster.

So far, 1,809 samples have been tested; 196 were positive; 1,591 were negative

and 22 samples are pending.

There are now 119 persons in isolation and 38 in quarantine in a Government

facility.

Some 686 contacts are being traced by the parish health departments across the

island, including 179 persons associated with the workplace cluster.