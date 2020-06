The Prime Minister has announced the end to widescale airport testing of people entering the country. Andrew Holness said the process has been very costly since the reopening of the borders this month and the rates of people testing positive has been lower than projected.

He said tourists coming in will require a PCR test to be updated to the appropriate website in indicating their intent to visit Jamaica. Returning Jamaicans will also not be tested at the airport unless they show symptoms of the disease.

However, they will do the usual checks and then be allowed to go home or to wherever they are staying and be required to then do a PCR test while they are in 14-day quarantine at home.