COVID-19 surveillance in St James

Minister of National Security and MP for North West St James, Dr Horace Chang was in his constituency Friday with a large public health team responding to reports that several people from a community in the area had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health said teams from the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) had been sent to the community of Norwood Friday to carry out surveillance activities, including education, contact tracing and tests for COVID-19

It is reported that a recently returned Jamaican had been socializing in the community and several people in contact with the returned Jamaican had contracted COVID-19.

Dr Chang said it was unfortunate that in some cases people were not following the directions to keep COVID-19 at bay. He said people were suggesting that returning Jamaicans should be locked up but that could not be done.