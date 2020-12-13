COVID-19 surge truly on

There were 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths as a result of the virus Saturday.

The numbers show that the surge is truly on with more than 100 confirmed cases for the first time in weeks.

The two deaths Saturday takes the number killed by COVID-19 to 273. The two who died were a 61-year-old man and a 79 year-old woman, both from St Catherine

The total cases is now 11,710 with 3,329 active. The parishes with the largest number of cases were St Ann, 24; Westmoreland 15 and Manchester 13.

On Saturday there were 155 recoveries pushing the total recovered to 7,954.

Ninety-two people remain in hospital, 12 of them critical.

