COVID-19 shuts down call centre in Mobay

A call centre in Montego Bay, St James has been shut down

by the Parish’s health authorities after it was established that

there were at least 18 positive cases identified there in

recent days.

The call centre is Teleperformance that reportedly employs

hundreds of people.

Chief Public Health Inspector for St James, Lennox Wallace

said the decision was taken to shut down the facility after

inspection and confirmation that nearly 20 people there had

tested positive.

All staff were sent home today, but no date was set for

resumption.

The centre has become a workplace cluster for COVID-19

following more than 200 cases at the Alorica call centre in

Portmore, St Catherine.