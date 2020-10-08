A call centre in Montego Bay, St James has been shut down
by the Parish’s health authorities after it was established that
there were at least 18 positive cases identified there in
recent days.
The call centre is Teleperformance that reportedly employs
hundreds of people.
Chief Public Health Inspector for St James, Lennox Wallace
said the decision was taken to shut down the facility after
inspection and confirmation that nearly 20 people there had
tested positive.
All staff were sent home today, but no date was set for
resumption.
The centre has become a workplace cluster for COVID-19
following more than 200 cases at the Alorica call centre in
Portmore, St Catherine.
COVID-19 shuts down call centre in Mobay
A call centre in Montego Bay, St James has been shut down
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us