COVID-19 Provides Opportunity To Capitalise On ICT – Education Minister

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created opportunities for the education system to capitalise on the developments that are available in the field of information and communications technology (ICT).

The Minister, who was speaking to graduates at the John Rollins Success Primary School, St. James, on July 25, said that in addition to speeding up the pace at which “we employ ICT in schools”, the move to online platforms has forced students, teachers, and parents to become even more agile in using the technology.

“The reality is that even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, developments in technology have been making our world a lot smaller,” she noted.

“These changes bring their own challenges but also a great many more opportunities. That means that, as government administrators, it is incumbent on us to set the right policies and provide you with the resources to function effectively in the 21st century. It also means that you have to take advantage of what is being offered, considering that you are growing up in a world that is increasingly connected and very competitive,” she said.

“You are a big part of the new wave of young people creating new things and I believe you too can do the same,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Minister, in her charge to the students, urged them not to feel limited or boxed in by their circumstances but to, instead, draw inspiration from the history of “your school and the examples of those who have attended here or worked here”.

“The message that I would like to leave with you all today is one of encouragement. I want you to remember that regardless of where you are now, or where you may have started, in your own time you can achieve whatever you set your mind to do,” she noted.

“I urge you to draw inspiration from the achievements of past students, who did well despite obstacles. I encourage you to embrace and value your uniqueness. Whichever path you choose, develop and maintain confidence in yourself that you can take on new challenges and succeed in life,” she added.

WRITTEN BY: GARWIN DAVIS

Source: JIS news