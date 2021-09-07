COVID-19 Protocols Being Observed During Reproductive Health Survey

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is advising that all COVID-19 protocols are being observed during the collection of data for the 2021 Reproductive Health Survey.

Data collection began in August and will end in December.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s head office in Kingston, Head of the Special Projects Unit, Surveys Division at STATIN, Philone Mantock, said that all interviewers and supervisors have been issued with personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, face shields and hand sanitisers.

“They have been instructed about observing the protocols… . You don’t go into a respondent’s home to do the interview. It’s usually by the gate,” said Ms. Mantock,

She said that interviews are done privately due to the sensitive nature of the information being requested.

“So, it’s not among a group. It’s one-on-one and they keep at least three to six feet apart,” she added.

Ms. Mantock also pointed out that based on how the selection is done, a respondent’s neighbour would not be a part of the sample.

She said if a respondent is not comfortable doing the interview because of COVID-19, “we don’t ask the interviewer to force them to answer”.

“In cases where the interviewer is not sure how to handle it, they have a supervisor… . If it’s a situation that the supervisor is not sure about, they can call into the head office to speak to the different departments and we’ll see how best to handle the situation,” Ms. Mantock added.

The survey is being conducted by STATIN on behalf of the National Family Planning Board. It includes two independent samples, each covering males and females, aged 15 to 49.

A total of 11,080 dwellings across all parishes are slated to be visited during the data-collection period.