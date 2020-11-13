COVID-19 positive cases in Reggae Boyz camp in Saudi Arabia

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz delegation rocked by two new positive COVIO-19 cases it has been confirmed that at least one overseas-based Reggae Boy and a local coach has tested positive, while two other players are being monitored by the team doctor in Saudia Arabia.

The two latest COVID-19 positive cases bring the total number to three in Jamaica’s travelling delegation to the Middle East country for two friendly internationals against the Saudis on November 14 and 17 in Riyadh.

The management of the Holiday Inn hotel here, where the team has been in quarantine since its arrival on Monday, was informed by public health officials and the four individuals involved were immediately isolated in a different wing at the facility as per protocols outlined by the public health officials and the Saudi Arabian Football Association.

Meanwhile, a delay in the arrival of some overseas-based Reggae Boyz, ahead of their two friendly internationals against Saudi Arabia, is causing concern to the Jamaican coaching staff.

According to Reggae Boyz team manager Roy Simpson, there are still three players to arrive in Saudi Arabia and upon arrival, they must complete a 48-hour period of quarantine. This raises doubt as to their availability for the first of two friendlies on Saturday, November 14.

The games are being used as part of the preparation for next season’s Concacaf Gold Cup tournament and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.