COVID-19 kills 2 more

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Two more Jamaicans have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings to 162 the number of fatalities in the island caused by the virus.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting there were 65 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising the case count so far to 8,132.

The two who died were a 61-year-old from St Ann and a 73-year-old from St Mary.

Among the 65 new cases, 31 were from St Catherine and 12 from St James.

Sop far 3,653 people have recovered, with 4,209 cases remaining active. One hundred and ninety people are in hospital with the disease and 16 are critically ill.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....