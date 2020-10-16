COVID-19 kills 2 more

Jamaica News: Two more Jamaicans have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings to 162 the number of fatalities in the island caused by the virus.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting there were 65 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising the case count so far to 8,132.

The two who died were a 61-year-old from St Ann and a 73-year-old from St Mary.

Among the 65 new cases, 31 were from St Catherine and 12 from St James.

Sop far 3,653 people have recovered, with 4,209 cases remaining active. One hundred and ninety people are in hospital with the disease and 16 are critically ill.