COVID-19 in troubling rise in UK

The United Kingdom (UK) authorities are reporting what is being called a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in that country.

For Tuesday, 143 deaths were reported compared to 50 the day before. At the same time 17,234 cases were confirmed. Cases are said to be doubling every seven to 13 days.

The total number of deaths in the UK has now reached 43,178.

The higher death and new cases confirmation come a day after the UK Government announced a new three-tier system to categorize the levels of restriction based on the state of COVID-19.

Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer is calling for tougher action, under a so called circuit breaker, recommended by health officials, eight weeks ago.