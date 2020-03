Jamaica News: The government is now announcing that in addition to 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) announced recently for members of the public to contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness with COVID-19 concerns, additional numbers can now be used.

The Ministry is working to add more lines and other points of contact for members of the public to share their concerns relating to COVID-19.

876-542-5998

876-542-6007

876-542-6006

Toll Free- 888-754-7792