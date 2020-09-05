There is concern in some upper income communities of the Corporate
Area that COVID-19 is spreading in them faster than in even poorer, more
crowded community of the Kingston Metropolitan area.
COVID-19 continues to take its toll, with another death reported Friday,
bringing the fatalities to 30. Three other deaths are under investigation to
determine I they are COVID-19 related. At the same time there were 68 new
cases bringing the total in the nation to 2,964.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton told the nation
Friday, by way of a media briefing, that COVID-19 was spreading in some
upper income communities including areas of Kingston 6, 7 and 8. He said the
spread was uptown, downtown and midtown and has to be taken seriously.
There are reports that several business leaders have come down with the
virus after house parties in affluent communities.
Meantime, Dr Tufton says community transmission has begun.
“Community transmission means the inability to relate confirmed cases
through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, and the increasing
positive tests through sentinel samples, especially from persons coming to
health centres and hospitals,” Dr. Tufton said.
COVID-19 hitting rich areas of capital
There is concern in some upper income communities of the Corporate
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email mckoysn[email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us