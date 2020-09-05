COVID-19 hitting rich areas of capital

There is concern in some upper income communities of the Corporate

Area that COVID-19 is spreading in them faster than in even poorer, more

crowded community of the Kingston Metropolitan area.

COVID-19 continues to take its toll, with another death reported Friday,

bringing the fatalities to 30. Three other deaths are under investigation to

determine I they are COVID-19 related. At the same time there were 68 new

cases bringing the total in the nation to 2,964.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton told the nation

Friday, by way of a media briefing, that COVID-19 was spreading in some

upper income communities including areas of Kingston 6, 7 and 8. He said the

spread was uptown, downtown and midtown and has to be taken seriously.

There are reports that several business leaders have come down with the

virus after house parties in affluent communities.

Meantime, Dr Tufton says community transmission has begun.

“Community transmission means the inability to relate confirmed cases

through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, and the increasing

positive tests through sentinel samples, especially from persons coming to

health centres and hospitals,” Dr. Tufton said.