COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, November 1, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|47
|89,170
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|21
|50,713
|Males
|26
|38,453
|Under Investigation
|0
|4
|AGE RANGE
|42 days to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,815
|Hanover
|5
|2,887
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|11
|22,042
|Manchester
|3
|5,890
|Portland
|0
|2,478
|St. Ann
|0
|6,570
|St. Catherine
|6
|16,614
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,096
|St. James
|7
|8,700
|St. Mary
|2
|2,889
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,824
|Trelawny
|5
|3,305
|Westmoreland
|6
|5,060
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|37
|10
|0
|47
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|78,648
|6,644
|3,878
|89,170
|NEGATIVE today
|560
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|36
|596
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|364,202
|189,904
|554,106
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|597
|10
|36
|643
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|442,850
|6,644
|193,782
|643,276
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|2,246
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|187
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|342
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|176
|58,267
|Active Cases
|28,036
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,677
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|236
|Patients Moderately Ill
|48
|Patients Severely Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|27,785
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,122
|Imported
|0
|1,321
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,182
|Under Investigation
|47
|80,309
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 86-year-old Male from St Ann
- A 77-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 67-year-old Male from Hanover
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news