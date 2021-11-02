COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, November 1, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 47 89,170 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 21 50,713 Males 26 38,453 Under Investigation 0 4 AGE RANGE 42 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 1 4,815 Hanover 5 2,887 Kingston & St. Andrew 11 22,042 Manchester 3 5,890 Portland 0 2,478 St. Ann 0 6,570 St. Catherine 6 16,614 St. Elizabeth 1 4,096 St. James 7 8,700 St. Mary 2 2,889 St. Thomas 0 3,824 Trelawny 5 3,305 Westmoreland 6 5,060 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 37 10 0 47 Cumulative POSITIVES 78,648 6,644 3,878 89,170 NEGATIVE today 560 All negatives are included in PCR tests 36 596 Cumulative NEGATIVES 364,202 189,904 554,106 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 597 10 36 643 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 442,850 6,644 193,782 643,276 Positivity Rate[1] 7.7% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 3* 2,246 Coincidental Deaths 0 187 Deaths under investigation 1 342 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 176 58,267 Active Cases 28,036 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 0 Number in Home Quarantine 41,677 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalized 236 Patients Moderately Ill 48 Patients Severely Ill 27 Patients Critically Ill 12 NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION Step Down Facilities 0 State Facilities 1 Home 27,785 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,122 Imported 0 1,321 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,182 Under Investigation 47 80,309 Workplace Cluster 0 236 *COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS A 86-year-old Male from St Ann

A 77-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew

A 67-year-old Male from Hanover [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

