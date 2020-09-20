Vice Principal at Kingston College Juliet Wilson is one of the latest
well-known persons to die as a result of COVID-19.
She died at the hospital this morning, Sunday, September 20. Principal of
the country’s largest all-boys school, in Kingston, informed the school
community this morning of the death. In a social media post, he said
he was reporting on the death of the VP “with a sense of absolute
loss.”
Reports are Ms. Wilson had underlying conditions and had been
hospitalized suffering from COVID-19.
COVID-19 claims live of KC Vice Principal
