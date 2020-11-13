COVID-19 Christmas gift for Jamaica?

Jamaica News: The Government is likely to ease, for the Christmas period, some of the restrictions placed on the society in the fight against COVID-19.

This is against the background of improving data about infections and deaths on the island from the virus and a feeling, expressed by the Prime Minister among others, that Jamaicans are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue.

The most likely changes are expected to be directed at the ban against parties and entertainment events.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton told a media briefing yesterday that “Jamaica is doing well” in terms of its response and that the declines in new cases and in deaths was “amazingly excellent news.”

During this week, on several days, the daily death toll was less than three, even reaching zero on two days and the new cases were often under 70.

Dr Tufton said the Cabinet would be meeting today to consider measures that should be in place at Christmas and their likely impact. He stressed that Jamaica had to continue to observe the restrictions imposed and to follow the mask wearing, handwashing guidelines.