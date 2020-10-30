COVID-19 cases now pass 9,000

Jamaica News: Three more people have died from COVID-19 and 78 new cases were confirmed Thursday.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now 205 and the number of people who have contracted the disease has risen to 9,005. The ages of those confirmed Thursday ranged from five to 89 years.

The main parishes contributing to the numbers were Kingston and St Andrew, 29, Westmoreland 14 and St James 13. There were 13 additional recoveries, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,442 while active cases stand at 4,237. There are 95 people still in hospital. Three of them are critical.