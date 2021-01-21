Courts Ready Cash in Negril, Robbed by Gunmen

The police in the parish of Westmoreland have launched a search of the parish, for three armed robbers who carried out a daring daylight robbery at the Courts Ready Cash Finance Outlet, located along Nompriel Road in Negril, Westmoreland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports by the Negril police are that about 1:30 pm, on Tuesday, January 19, two men posing as customers entered the establishment, and starting making inquiries as to how they could receive money from overseas through the Courts Quick Cash remittance.

The men then brandished handguns and held the security guard, the manager, and two female employees at gunpoint, before they were joined by a third gunman who was standing watch on the outside of the establishment.

They proceeded to rob the occupants of their cellphones, other valuables, an undetermined sum of cash, and cheques from the establishment.

The armed robbers escaped in a waiting motor car, minutes after they removed the surveillance camera system.

Investigators have revealed that this is the first major robbery to take place in the parish of Westmoreland, since the start of the year. The police are hot on the trail of the robbers and are expecting to make an early arrest.