Courts Islandwide To Get Facelift On Labour Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The nation’s courts will receive a facelift on Monday, May 23, 2022 in

keeping with this year’s theme for Labour Day – ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness –Protect our

Heritage and Environment’.

The scope of work will include, painting of the exterior and interior of some buildings, creating

more green spaces, carpentry and plumbing.

Mrs. Tricia Cameron-Anglin, Director of Court Administration, said the initiative forms part of

the Judiciary strategic objective of improving the health and safety of our plants.

She added that the projects are aimed at improving the overall aesthetics of the courthouses and

courtyards in an effort to create a clean and healthy environment that is conducive to

productivity for staff and all court users.

“We are cognizant of the interconnectivity between the state of an individual’s environment and

its impact on his or her mood. It is for this reason that we are undertaking these activities so that

our staff can perform at their optimal levels in a comfortable space,” Mrs. Anglin said.

Additionally, Mrs. Anglin said the facelift will also help to improve customer satisfaction.

“Customers deserve a clean and a welcoming environment to conduct business. We know well

that some persons do not come to the court voluntarily. As a result, we want persons to feel

comfortable whenever they have to come here,” Mrs. Anglin said.

The slogan for Labour Day is Mek Jamaica Cris An Clean.

