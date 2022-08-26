Court Orders Psyche Evaluation for Man Who Chopped His Brother with a Machete

Romario Samuels, who allegedly attacked and injured his brother, was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation by the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

The defendant appeared before Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley to answer to an unlawful wounding charge.

“What do you wish to do with the case. Would you like to go to mediation?’ the judge asked the complainant.

“Your honour, I talk to him over and over and he kept doing the same thing…He mash up my car, him mash my car window, he throw stones after my girl…I can’t live in peace,” the complainant lamented.

“Miss, I don’t even know what to say… I just came here to talk because something is wrong with him up here,” the complainant said, pointing to his own head, indicating that his brother has mental problems.

After hearing from the complainant, the judge made an order for Samuels to be psychiatrically evaluated and remanded him in police custody until October 28.

The incident reportedly occurred last month at their home in Sign Irwin.

It is alleged that the complainant was coming out of the bathroom when Samuels attacked and chopped Him with a machete in his back, shoulder and right hand.