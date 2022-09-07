Couple Murdered in Their Sleep in Barrett Town, St James

The police in St James are theorising that the double murder which occurred in Barrett on Wednesday morning was a result of jealousy.
Dead are 25-year-old bar operator Chrysanthi Wilson and an unidentified man.
Police have since listed a man with whom Wilson had a relationship as a person of interest. O’Shayne Earle, also known as Motombo, as a person of interest in the double murder.
Earle is on the St. James Police most-wanted list and he is said to frequent Spring Mount, Barrett Town, and Maroon Town in St. James, as well as communities in St. Elizabeth.
According to reports, Wilson and a male were at her home in Saigon, Barrett Town at 12:30 this morning, when her house was sprayed with bullets.
Wilson reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds.
According to reports, the cops removed approximately 30 M-16 casings from the crime scene.