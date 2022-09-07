Couple Murdered in Their Sleep in Barrett Town, St James

September 7, 2022

The police in St James are theorising that the double murder which occurred in Barrett on Wednesday morning was a result of jealousy.

Dead are 25-year-old bar operator Chrysanthi Wilson and an unidentified man.

Police have since listed a man with whom Wilson had a relationship as a person of interest. O’Shayne Earle, also known as Motombo, as a person of interest in the double murder.

Earle is on the St. James Police most-wanted list and he is said to frequent Spring Mount, Barrett Town, and Maroon Town in St. James, as well as communities in St. Elizabeth.

According to reports, Wilson and a male were at her home in Saigon, Barrett Town at 12:30 this morning,  when her house was sprayed with bullets.

Wilson reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds.

According to reports, the cops removed approximately 30 M-16 casings from the crime scene.

