Couple in domestic dispute viral video shares kiss

Two-person involved in a video, which has since gone viral, have taken to social media again to clarify the incident and profess their undying love to each other. The first video showed a man beating his girlfriend senselessly during an altercation.

In the new video, the couple has made a complete 180 where they displayed, what could be described as, young love and even display a kiss in a showcase of this love.

The woman indicated that she would not be pressing charges against her boyfriend.

According to the Westmoreland police in the original incident occurred in the Farm Pen district in the parish. They were both taken to the police station and questioned. Even though the woman is not pressing charges, the Restorative Justice unit for the parish, as well as conflict resolution personnel were asked to intervene.

The man has since apologized.

