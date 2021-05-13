Couple Found Shot and Chopped to Death in Manchioneal, Portland

The Manchioneal police in the parish of Portland, have commenced an investigation surrounding the murders of a wife and husband, who were both discovered shot, and chopped to death, in Manchioneal, Portland, on Wednesday morning, May 12.

Those killed have been identified as 55-year-old Linval Lindsay, and his wife Annette Gibson Lindsay, both of Manchioneal, in Portland.

Reports are that about 2:00 am, on Wednesday, the couple was at their two apartment board and concrete structured dwelling house, when a group of men armed with knives and machetes, entered the yard.

Lindsay attempted to run from the location, but he was chased and shot multiple times by the gunmen, who also returned to the yard, where they chopped his wife to death.

Residents in the community summoned the police and upon arrival, Lindsay was discovered lying along the roadway, in close proximity to his home, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, while his wife was discovered inside the house suffering from multiple chop wounds.

The parish of Portland heads the list of parishes to have recorded the lowest number of murders since the start of this year, with four murders.