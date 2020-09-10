Couple fight, man in Hospital

A St James farmer was stabbed during a fight with his common-law
wife at their home in Richmond Hill, St James, on Tuesday night,
September 9.
The police have not released the identity of the injured man. However
they have reported that the man is at the Cornwall Regional Hospital,
in serious but stable condition.
Reports are that shortly after 8:00pm, the common-law-couple were at
their home in Richmond Hill, when an argument developed between
them. The argument resulted in a physical fight during which the
woman was hit several times and the man was stabbed in the upper
body.

He was rushed to hospital and admitted.
The incident is now being investigated by the Cambridge police.

