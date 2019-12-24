Couple Creates New Social Media Platform For Students Worldwide

Couple Creates New Social Media Platform For Students Worldwide
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Nationwide — Dwight & Angelique Morrison, are the co-founders of PS Remember, a new social media platform that connects students in over 100 countries. Through it’s unique and powerful search engine, PS Remember allows students currently attending or who have previously attended high school or college to find each other. With over 2.5 million schools in it’s database, students now have the ability to communicate like never before

For example, a student currently attending Howard University can now connect with others students currently attending the University of Oxford in England or the University of Lagos in Nigeria… absolutely free! Users can register to find their former classmates from many years ago in various countries including Mexico, USA, Brazil, Australia, France, India, Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, Columbia, South Africa, and many more.

Angelique holds a degree in biotechnology and is a former researcher at the University of Guelph, where she assisted other scientists in a search for a cure for cystic fibrosis . Dwight is a former music producer and record label executive.

Both Dwight & Angelique aspire to connect all the students in the world on one platform. Subsequently through their efforts, they also hope to inspire the next generation of young people – especially African Americans – to dream big, work hard and make their dream a reality.

For more details and/or to join PS Remember for free, visit www.psremember.com

 

PRESS CONTACT:
PS Remember
(416) 897-6850

 

Source: Black News

Please send us your Feedback, News Item, Confession, gossip or Dear Mckoy, Photos and/or Videos to our WhatsApp Number 1-876-353-1389 or Email [email protected]

Recent News
Couple Creates New Social Media Platform For Students Worldwide
Couple Creates New Social Media Platform For Students Worldwide
Police Officer Facing 7 Years in Prison For Urinating on 12-Year Old Girl
Police Officer Facing 7 Years in Prison For Urinating on 12-Year Old Girl
11-Year Old Boy on Life Support Following Suicide Attempt After Being Bullied
11-Year Old Boy on Life Support Following Suicide Attempt After Being Bullied
This Man From Alabama is in Prison For Life For Stealing $9 in 1982
This Man From Alabama is in Prison For Life For Stealing $9 in 1982
Gucci Mane Vacation with His Wife Keyshia Ka’oir In Jamaica
Gucci Mane Vacation with His Wife Keyshia Ka’oir In Jamaica
Lil Wayne Gives Statement on The FBI Searching His Private Jet In Miami
Lil Wayne Gives Statement on The FBI Searching His Private Jet In Miami

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....