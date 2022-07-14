Country Come to Town: Murder Before Life

Barely legal Kimberly Compton, from the small town of Pepin, Wisconsin, was only 18 when she was killed by the Weepy-Voiced Killer. She had just moved to Saint Paul shortly after graduating from high school; a narrative that many small town residents live.

On June 3, 1991, Kimberly arrived by bus in downtown Saint Paul. She left her bags at the bus station and eagerly went to explore. She went across the road to Mickey’s Diner, ordered her food, and sat to enjoy her meal while taking in the new life she was about to live. A few booths away from her, a man was enjoying a meal on his lonesome. He noticed Kimberly was alone, walked over to her, and sat to have a chat.

Kimberly told him she was new and didn’t know the place. The man kindly offered to take her sightseeing around the city. Being a new city girl, young, and naive, she excitedly accepted.

After a few hours had passed, the police received an anonymous 9-1-1 call from a weepy-voiced man who admitted to murdering her and directed police to the body. When the police arrived, they found Compton lying face down near an unfinished freeway, south of Saint Paul. He had taken Kimberly there to show her the beautiful view. But that’s not all.

She was stabbed with an ice pick 61 times.

Kimber had no form of identification on her, but the key for her locker at the bus station was found. It is after finding her luggage in her locker that the initial identification was done.

The autopsy revealed an undigested meal in her stomach, allowing police to piece together the movements leading up to her death.

There were no witnesses that could have confirmed the situation.

After being diagnosed with skin cancer in 1997, Paul Michael Stephani, aka the Weepy-Voiced Killer, admitted to her murder.

He died a year later while incarcerated.

Kimberly Compton was deprived of the opportunity to explore the big new city for even one day.

Read more: McKoy’s Crime News