Council-installed Charging Port for Mayor’s Car Removed

A charging port erected for the Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Michael Belnavis to electrically charge his hybrid Porsche at the St Ann Municipal Building has been pulled down by the executive arm of the Corporation.

The matter of the use by the Mayor of the facilities of the SAMC to charge the electrical battery that operates his vehicle came up at the meeting of the SAMC in May, with PNP Councillors objecting strongly to it. The vehicle uses electricity as well as gas. PNP Councillors who are in the minority said no permission was given to set up a charging station, or for the SAMC to bear the cost at the Council building and that the use of the same had caused the SAMC’s electricity bill to skyrocket.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) of Parliament Wednesday, June 3. Chief executive officer of the Council Rovel Morris told the PAAC that the installation was done at a cost of over $80,000 but he denied that its use by the Mayor had pushed up the electricity cost of the Council.

The costs of the installation are to be recovered.

Meantime, the PAAC in its meeting two weeks earlier said it was to explore a contract for $46.6 million, awarded allegedly without the proper procurement and said to be given to one person to clean and sanitize Ocho Rios. The money is said to have come from the Tourism Enhancement Fund.