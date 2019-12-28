Correctional officer, inmate injured in brawl at Tower Street prison

A correctional officer and an inmate injured at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre on Boxing Day.

The correctional officer was allegedly stabbed by a prisoner, while another inmate also received injuries during the brawl.

According to reports are that during a routine spot check on Thursday morning, a correctional officer spotted an inmate with a cellphone.

The correctional officer attempted to retrieve the mobile device, an altercation developed resulting in the correctional officer being stabbed and another inmate receiving injuries.

Both injured persons were transported to the hospital, where the correctional officer was admitted but in stable condition. Meanwhile, the inmate was treated and returned to the correctional facility.

The report has been made to East Kingston police and are investigating.