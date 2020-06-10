Correctional Officer Charged

A correctional officer has appeared by summons in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is Cleveland Dyer. The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said

It sent a file on July 9, 2019, to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and a decision was received on May 8, 2020.

Dyer was charged in relation to the assault of an inmate at Horizon Adult Remand Centre on January 15, 2017.

The next mention date is July 16, 2020.